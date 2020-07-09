University notification on duty criticised

Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore on Thursday urged the Union Minister for Human Resources, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank,’ to make Anna University withdraw its notification instructing its staff and faculties to work as usual during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a memorandum sent to the Minister, he said that Chennai has emerged as a hotspot with 70% of Tamil Nadu’s COVID-19 infection reporting from the State capital. The State government has accommodated a huge number of COVID-19 patients on Anna University premises. Stating that several university staff had been infected with the virus, the MP said the State government has announced extension of lockdown till July 31 for all educational institutions. Under these circumstances, the Anna University had forced all staff and faculties to attend office as usual.

“It would be disastrous for their health and make them vulnerable to the infection,” he said. He wanted the Union Minister’s intervention in the issue.