April 10, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Virudhunagar

All TASMAC retail liquor shops and licensed bars in Virudhunagar district will remain closed from 10 a.m. from April 17 till midnight of April 19 in view of polling for Lok Sabha election on April 19.

In a statement, Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan said the liquor shops and bars would also remain closed on June 4, the counting day under the Tamil Nadu Liquor (License and Permit) Rules 1981.