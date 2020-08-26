Sharp decline in number of cases in Madurai

Madurai district saw a sharp decline in the number of cases as 31 people tested positive for COVID-19 here on Wednesday. The tally of cases as on date is 13,621.

All the 31 cases were indigenous cases, according to the State Health Bulletin. With 94 persons discharged from the district’s various COVID-19 treatment facilities, the total number of discharged persons rose to 12,343.

One person succumbed to the disease raising the death toll to 341. The total number of active cases as on date was 937.

However, four more persons died in Virudhunagar district taking the death toll to 183. Three men and a woman, aged 69, have succumbed to the infection. All the four, including the men, aged 53 years to 71 years, died between August 19 and 25.

Meanwhile, with 79 fresh positive cases, the total number of positive cases increased to 12,128. As 94 more patients got discharged (11,552 discharged till date), the number of active cases has come down to 393.

Theni recorded 184 fresh COVID-19 cases, which took the district’s tally to 12,048. The number of patients discharged from hospitals was 222.

Dindigul recorded 37 new cases with which the tally moved to 6,027. Hospitals discharged 110 people.

Ramanathapuram accounted for 39 cases with which the tally stood at 4,523. The number of people discharged was 58.

Sivaganga had 15 fresh cases with which the tally stood at 3,841. There were 68 discharges from hospitals.

Kanniyakumari reported 159 new cases that took the tally to 8,994 and the number of active patients to 1,485 after 149 patients were discharged.

Tirunelveli had 156 fresh cases and its case load stood at 8,911. Active cases stood at 1,283 as 145 patients were discharged.

In Thoothukudi, 105 new cases were reported which took the tally to 10,909 and the number of active cases stood at 752.

Tenkasi had 98 new cases and the district’s tally moved up to 5,037 and active cases went up to 932. A total of 90 patients were discharged from hospitals.

The four districts lost 16 patients on Wednesday: Tirunelveli – 6; Kanniyakumari – 5; Tenkasi – 3 and Thoothukudi – 2.