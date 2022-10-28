Drones, 10,000 police personnel on security duty for Thevar Jayanthi in Ramanathapuram, says T.N. DGP

Four DIGs, 34 SPs among police contingent for Oct 30 event; CM Stalin is expected to visit too

Director General of Police (DGP) C. Sylendra Babu inspecing the test- flight of an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (drone) in Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram district on Friday. | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

Four DIGs, 34 SPs among police contingent for Oct 30 event; CM Stalin is expected to visit too

As many as 10,000 police personnel have been deployed on security duty for Thevar Jayanthi, birthday of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar, which falls on October 30, in Ramanathapuram district, said Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu on Friday.

Speaking to media persons, he said a large posse of policemen and officers comprising four Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs) of Police, 34 Superintendents of Police are among those drawn from various districts and who have been given specific tasks on bandobust, surveillance etc. at vantage locations across the district.

Led by Inspector General of Police (south zone) Asra Garg, the officers would also be responsible for monitoring the crowd at Pasumpon village, where Muthuramalinga Thevar’s samadhi is situated near Kamudi. The police have installed 95 CCTV cameras and established a special control room at Pasumpon and 14 drones will be used for effective crowd management.

For effective monitoring of vehicle movement, check posts leading to Ramanathapuram from other districts have been installed. With the prohibitory order issued by the District Collector in force, visitors must adhere to the laws, the DGP said. Routes for vehicles entering the town from different districts have been clearly mentioned and there must not be any deviation, he added.

The security arrangements would be in place till October 30, and the police personnel have been given sufficient accommodation by the district police, the DGP said and appealed to the visitors to cooperate with the police in ensuring the Jayanthi event was peaceful.

Chief Minister’s visit

With Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin expected to visit the Pasumpon village on October 30, adequate bandobust arrangements are in place. According to DMK party functionaries, the CM would garland the Marudu Brothers statue in Teppakulam in Madurai and proceed to Ramanathapuram district to participate in the guru puja at Pasumpon village and offer tributes.

With the golden armour being installed on Muthuramalinga Thevar’s idol in Pasumpon, three-tier security has been posted since Thursday.

Former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had presented the golden armour (thanga kavacham). Every year, the armour is brought here from Madurai for the occasion. However, this year, due to the division in the AIADMK, the High Court Bench had directed the District Revenue Officer Madurai to receive the golden armour from the bank locker and hand it over to the revenue authorities in Ramanathapuram under the supervision of the police officers.