Drone to be deployed for disinfection

The Corporation is all set to use a drone to spray disinfectants along narrow streets and high-rise buildings.
After a successful demonstration conducted in the presence of Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish here on Saturday, it has been decided to use it from Sunday.
Corporation Commissioner G. Kannan said the drone, deployed by Chennai-based Cape Geospatial Services, would effectively disinfect high-rise buildings, important roads, narrow streets and other places.
The battery-operated drone, which would be deployed between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., was capable of spraying 10 litres of disinfectants in 10 minutes.
“If necessity arises, we will increase the number of drones,” the civic body chief said.
