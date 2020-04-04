Madurai

Drone to be deployed for disinfection

The Corporation is all set to use a drone to spray disinfectants along narrow streets and high-rise buildings.

After a successful demonstration conducted in the presence of Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish here on Saturday, it has been decided to use it from Sunday.

Corporation Commissioner G. Kannan said the drone, deployed by Chennai-based Cape Geospatial Services, would effectively disinfect high-rise buildings, important roads, narrow streets and other places.

The battery-operated drone, which would be deployed between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., was capable of spraying 10 litres of disinfectants in 10 minutes.

“If necessity arises, we will increase the number of drones,” the civic body chief said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 4, 2020 10:04:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/drone-to-be-deployed-for-disinfection/article31259416.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY