Madurai

Drone deployed to disinfect containment zones

MADURAI

Regular disinfection of containment zones, which were formed near the residences where COVID-19 positive cases were recorded, was being carried out to curb spread of the pandemic, said Collector T.G. Vinay here on Friday.

Mr. Vinay and Madurai Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan inspected spraying of disinfectants through a drone at Melamadai, Narimedu and P and T Nagar, all containment zones. Boom sprayers and Fire and Rescue Services vehicles were also deployed to spray disinfectants in the containment zones.

The Collector said that social activists and members of non-governmental organisations were distributing vegetables and other essential commodities to all people living in containment zones. Officials from different departments were regularly monitoring those who were home-quarantined, he said.

The Collector said strict action would be taken against shopkeepers who sold essential commodities at inflated prices.

Apr 10, 2020

