‘The money being distributed now has been swindled from the people’

Both the Dravidian parties have kept the people of Tamil Nadu below the poverty line so that they could buy their votes during elections for remaining in power, said Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) leader, Premalatha Vijayakanth.

Campaigning for her party candidates here on the last day of electioneering for the urban local bodies polls on Thursday, Ms. Premalatha said that both the parties were fighting election using their power and money. “They are not ready to resolve any of the basic problems of the people. Good roads, hygienic environment, proper drainages and mosquito-free areas are not to be seen anywhere,” she said.

She charged that both the parties have been cheating the people in the last five decades.

The parties could have brought some industries that would have provided employment to the people. “But, they would not do it because, they want people to remain below poverty line … and they want to win elections by bribing you,” she said.

Stating that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) were competing with each other with their money to buy voters, she asked the voters to take the money.

“All the money that is being distributed now has been swindled from the people,” she said.

However, she asked the voters to cast their votes for good candidates who could deliver.

While the AIADMK had left all roads unmotorable in the name of Smart City project, the DMK has not kept its poll promises of ₹1,000 monthly assistance to the women, scrapping of NEET, waiving of cooperative jewellery loans, she said.

The DMDK besides ensuring basic amenities, would provide free computer education, tailoring classes and help students get educational assistance, Ms. Premalatha said.