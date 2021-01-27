Madurai

DPC opened

TENKASI

Collector G.S. Sameeran on Wednesday opened a direct purchase centre at Puliyar village. According to a press release, following requests from the farmers, the government had directed the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation to identify the locations for setting up the DPCs.

With paddy harvest around, the district would have DPCs in over 10 locations, including Vadagarai, Shencottah, Achanpudur, Kadayanallur, Panpozhi, Puliyankudi, Sivagiri, Sundarapandiapuram, Keezhapuliyur, Chintamani, Alwarkurichi, Sivasailam, Ravanasamudram, Keezhambur, Sambankulam, Surandai, Nettur, Keezhapaavur and among others.

The Joint Director (Agriculture) Nallamuthu Raja, PA (To Collector) Agriculture Balasubramanian, Quality Control Manager from TNCSC Baskaran were present.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 27, 2021 7:31:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/dpc-opened/article33677358.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY