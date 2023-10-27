Don’t drive cars on Masi Streets: Madurai police to Deepavali shoppers

October 27, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST

For the past two weeks, traffic congestion on the Masi Streets and at Vilakkuthoon junction has been on the rise, thanks Deepavali shopping by city residents and those from neighbouring districts.

Space at the Madurai Corporation’s multi-level parking lot runs out by early afternoon, and vehicles then overflow on to arterial roads in the city. With only two more weekends ahead of the festival, and the crowds expected to increase, the Madurai City Traffic police have now appealed to shoppers to avoid driving their cars on the Masi Streets.

“The parking of vehicles will become more difficult in the coming days, and people can use hired vehicles to reach textile and other showrooms,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), D. Kumar, said. This he said, would solve the major problem of driving on congested roads and also of finding parking slots.

Another senior police officer said that traffic police personnel, posted at vantage points, are diverting traffic whenever roads get choked. “It may look like the police are not strictly enforcing traffic rules. But any vehicle that is parked at no-parking zone is photographed and a fine is imposed,” he said.

The Deputy Commissioner said that stricter enforcement of rules would be in place when the Masi Streets became crowded. More regulations would be implemented during the weekend before Deepavali, restricting vehicles in the area.