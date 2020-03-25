Doctor shuts clinic to prevent spread of COVID-19

A retired government doctor has closed down his private clinic in a village near Tirupattur of Sivaganga district and has gone into self quarantine at his city residence to avoid spread of COVID-19.

Dr. M. Sheik Dawood, who retired as professor of Pharmacology from Pudukkottai Government Medical College, has put out a notice board outside his house in Madurai city announcing that he has gone into self quarantine along with his family members since Tuesday.

Stating that his rural clinic did not have any modern facility, he said he closed down the clinic as he could not ensure minimum safety for himself, his hospital staff and the visiting patients.

“I am not able to identify people falling under category B among the patients coming to my hospital. These are the people who could have come into contact with people who have got coronavirus infection. Besides, some people with infection could be asymptomatic of COVID-19. And some infected with the virus would not have any symptoms in initial stage,” Dr. Dawood said.

Stating that his clinic gets around 40 to 60 patients everyday, he said the patients come with all kinds of minor ailments like cough, cold and fever.

“My hospital does not have the space for such a big crowd to maintain social distancing. This could put everyone’s health at risk. Besides, masks and sanitisers are also not available freely in the market. N95 masks are very important to safeguard myself and my staff in the present situation,” he said. In this context, the best solution was to close down the clinic to in the interest of everybody, he said.