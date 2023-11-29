HamberMenu
DMK partyman, associate held for cheating job aspirants of ₹20 lakh

November 29, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

A DMK member and his associate have been arrested for cheating job aspirants to the tune of ₹20 lakh.

 Police said DMK member Lakshmanan, 35, of Kadayanallur runs a photocopying shop and computer centre at Krishnapuram. He promised Pandiarajan and Balamurugan, both hailing from Krishnapuram, of getting them a government job. Lakshmanan for ₹8 lakh from each of them.

 He also took another ₹4 lakh from one Chitra of the same area with the promise of getting her job in a government department.

 When Lakshmanan failed to keep-up his promise, the aspirants started exerting pressure on him to get their money back. However, Lakshmanan prepared ‘appointment orders’ in his computer centre and handed it over to Mr. Pandiarajan, Mr. Balamurugan and Ms. Chitra.

When they went to the government offices to join duty, they found that the appointment orders were forged. Based on the complaint from the affected trio, the Kadayanallur police arrested Lakshmanan on Tuesday. Since the police found that one Ayyanar, 57, of Krishnapuram had assisted Lakshmanan in this job racket, he was also arrested on Wednesday.

 “Lakshmanan, who used to take photos with Ministers, DMK leaders and Tenkasi district office-bearers, had posed as an influential person in the party. Believing it, the job aspirants had given him ₹20 lakh,” the police said.

