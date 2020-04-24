Madurai

DMK MLA distributes essential items

Palayamkottai MLA T.P.M. Mohideen Khan distributing free rice bags to public on Friday.

TIRUNELVELI

DMK president M.K. Stalin’s appeal to party MPs and MLAs to help the needy during the lockdown has gone well with them, as Palayamkottai MLA T.P.M. Mohideen Khan distributed rice and vegetables to 500 poor families here on Friday.

In a simple event organised at the MLA’s Office near Palayamkottai Fire Station, Mr. Mohideen Khan formally started the distribution 5 kg rice, coconut, vegetables and other grocery items to the beneficiary families.

After a few beneficiaries from nearby streets received the essential commodities from the MLA, the party cadre took the gift hampers in a cargo auto and distributed it to the beneficiaries at their doorstep.

“This will continue till the end of the lockdown,” Mr. Mohideen Khan said.

