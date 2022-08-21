DMK IT wing member held in Dindigul for defamatory tweets on Hindu God
A member of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s IT wing was arrested for allegedly uploading defamatory posts on Lord Krishna on social media in Dindigul on August 21.
Dindigul Town North Police identified the accused as S. Lokesh Karthick, 31, of Thirumalaisamypuram in Dindigul.
Following a complaint lodged by Bharatiya Janata Party IT wing, district president, K. Bommu Subbaiya, 36, on Lokesh for making defamatory posts on Lord Krishna and Hinduism on Twitter, a case was registered and further investigation is on, said the police.
