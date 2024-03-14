Diversion of Sengottai-Mayiladuthurai train today

March 14, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - MADURAI

The Southern Railway has announced diversion of Train No. 16848 Sengottai - Mayiladuthurai Express, scheduled to leave Sengottai on Friday, via Virudhunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikkudi and Tiruchi.

A statement said consequent to the diversion, the train would skip stoppages at Kalligudi, Tirumangalam, Tirupparankundram, Madurai, Kodaikkanal Road, Dindigul, Vaiyampatti and Manapparai. The train would arrive at Tiruchi 25 minutes late.

The diversion was to facilitate the work of electrical line crossing between Kulathur and Samudram railway stations in Dindigul-Tiruchi section between 10.40 a.m. and 2.40 p.m., the statement added.