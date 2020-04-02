Distribution of relief through PDS begins in southern districts

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Thursday distributed ₹1,000 cash relief to ration cardholders at a PDS shop in Theni district.

Mr. Panneerselvam also gave them a bag containing rice, dhal and other essential commodities.

Police officials at the venue said they strictly ensured personal distancing at the ration shops.

Some outlets put up thatched roofs and provided chairs for beneficiaries.

‘Only cash relief’

Theni Collector M. Pallavi Baldev said there were 4,01,029 eligible cardholders and 517 ration shops in the district. Distribution of cash and other commodities had begun as per the State government’s directive.

However, distribution of essential commodities in four municipalities of Periyakulam, Bodi, Theni and Chinnamanur and Uthamapalayam Town Panchayat would begin only after four days as 20 people, who tested positive for COVID-19, resided in the areas.

As a precautionary measure, officials distributed only cash on Thursday and the commodities would be door delivered soon, she added.

To ensure that there was no crowding, PDS staff had issued 100 tokens to residents/cardholders and only they could collect the commodities. Officials appealed to them to cooperate in smooth distribution of relief material.

A two-page pamphlet printed by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations about COVID-19 prevention measures were also given to the beneficiaries at the shops.

Pat for Amma Unavagam

Earlier, the Deputy Chief Minister dropped in at Amma Unavagam for breakfast.

Accompanied by Theni MP and son O.P. Raveendranath Kumar, he had idli and pongal with sambar and, expressed satisfaction at the quality of food.

Officials were surprised when the Deputy CM’s vehicle slowed down near the Amma Unavagam.

When Mr. Panneerselvam stepped into the canteen and asked the staff to give him a plate, they were stunned.

Mr. Raveendranath Kumar lauded the staff and suggested that wear face masks without fail.

Before leaving the Amma Unavagam, Mr. Panneerselvam paid the bill and also commended the staff for their good work.

He asked officials about the sales and the number of footfalls since March 24, when the 21-day curfew came into force.