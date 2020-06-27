Distribution of financial assistance on

A three-day exercise to distribute ₹1,000 under COVID-19 financial assistance for the seven-day intensified lockdown in parts of Madurai district began on Saturday.

An official said the assistance would be given to 4.89 lakh rice card holders belonging to areas where intensified lockdown was in force. They are the Corporation limits, Paravai town panchayat and village panchayats in Madurai East, Madurai West and Tirupparankundram blocks. Department of Cooperation employees would give the money at the house of cardholders to prevent crowding at ration shops.

However, in many places such as Jaihindpuram, South Gate and Vilangudi, cardholders were asked to form a queue to get the money, said S. Bala, State secretary of Democratic Youth Federation of India. “People crowded the officials to collect the money, with total disregard for personal distancing,” he said.