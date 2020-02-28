DISHA review meeting held after two years

MADURAI

After a gap of about two years, the review meeting of District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) was held to assess the implementation of Central government schemes in Madurai at the Collectorate on Friday. Officials sources said there was a heated debate during the discussion of projects implemented under the National Rurban Mission (NRuM).

Members of Parliament Su. Venkatesan (Madurai), the chairman of the committee, B. Manickam Tagore (Virudhunagar) and O.P. Raveendranath Kumar (Theni), both vice-chairmen, and Collector T.G. Vinay, secretary of the committee, participated in the meeting. Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar also attended the meeting.

In Madurai, Kovilpappakudi and 15 surrounding village panchayats were chosen for implementation of the NRuM. Sources said three projects under the NRM, including a proposal for laying solar panels for ₹2 crore, were cancelled by the Committee. The Committee Chairman also ordered the Collector to inquire about the condition of soak pits built under the scheme.

Official sources said in the meeting, which was held for four and a half hours, 32 schemes were reviewed.

Mr. Venkatesan said the committee would monitor the implementation of the Central schemes at the ground level and take necessary action if there were any discrepancies. He emphasised the need for coordination among different departments.

Speaking during the meeting, Mr. Udhayakumar said the committee would guide the officials during the implementation of development projects. He also said the committee was important to coordinate among various departments in the implementation of projects.

Mr. Manickam Tagore stressed that review meeting must be held once in every four months. Mr. Raveendranath said he would work to address drinking water issues in Sholavandan and Usilampatti constituencies, which came under his purview. He also said top priority would be given to building houses for the homeless and to skill development of women.

MLAs P.T.R.P. Thiagarajan (Madurai Central), P. Saravanan (Tirupparankundram), P. Periyapullan alias P. Selvam (Melur), P. Moorthy (Madurai East) and K. Manickam (Sholavandan) were also present.