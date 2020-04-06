COVID-19 | Disaster Response Force deployed

An 80-member Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force has been deployed in Madurai city for emergency requirements arising out of COVID-19 pandemic.

Similar teams have been posted in cities such as Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Tirunelveli, and Salem. “Presently we are creating awareness of the danger of COVID-19 among people. We are distributing pamphlets to vehicle users and advise them against venturing out unnecessarily,” a Sub-Inspector of Police said.

He said that though many people come out for buying essential goods like groceries, medicines and vegetables, some youths were found roaming aimlessly on roads. Such people were being explained about the importance of personal distancing.

They have been trained in rescue during natural calamities such as flood, earthquake and cyclone.

They had been deployed in Uthagamandalam and Kodaikanal during cyclone last year. Besides, they were also deployed for crowd control in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi during Tamirabarani Pushkaram.

“Many of us have undergone training in rescue operations in the aftermath of chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear warfare,” he added.