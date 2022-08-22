Disaster management awareness vehicle flagged off

TIRUNELVELI

Collector V. Vishnu flagged off a disaster management awareness vehicle here on Monday to educate the school children.

As the State Government has planned to train 65,000 volunteers from 13 coastal districts of Tamil Nadu for forming village-level community disaster management teams, 4,000 volunteers are to be trained in Tirunelveli district. In the first phase, students of government and the government-aided schools are being trained in phased manner on rescuing the victims during fire accident, tsunami, tremor etc.

Moreover, disaster management awareness vehicle with huge LED screen will visit the schools and the colleges to create awareness among the students on dos and don’ts during natural calamities.

“The vehicle will visit at least 6 high and higher secondary schools everyday to educate the students on rescuing the victims or assisting the rescuers during rescue operations,” Mr. Vishnu said.

District Revenue Officer C. Jayashree and tahsildar (Disaster Management) Selvam were present.