‘Direct CTO scheme will be useful to public’

MADURAI

The Tamil Nadu government’s Direct CTO (Consent to Operate) scheme instantly enabling industrial units operating under the ‘green category industries’ to obtain faster clearances from government to commence operations will be useful to the public, say members of the Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

In a press statement, the chamber said that green category industries defined as those with a pollution index score between 21 and 40 fixed by the Ministry of Environment will get a certificate from the agricultural department within 30 days and reclassification of land for industrial purpose within 50 days.

If the approval is not received within the time limit, it will be considered as deemed approval and the project will receive a ‘go ahead.’ This is opposed to the original time frame of six months to two years.

“This efficacious initiative will largely benefit industrial units, especially in the micro, small and medium industry sector in the State. The move will go a long way in motivating the creation of industrial units in Tamil Nadu,” the statement read.

Members of the Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association said that such a move will create employment in the State, particularly in pockets like Madurai. Lack of bureaucratic barriers would also mean quick setting up of industries, particularly during a difficult time that the economy was facing, a statement said.