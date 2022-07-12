Retired private aided school teachers seek payment of pension

DINDIGUL: TAMIL NADU: 12/07/2022: Members of Retired Teachers’ Welfare Association stage a demonstration in Dindigul on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Members of the Retired School College Teachers’ Welfare Association staged a protest near the Dindigul Union Office on Tuesday demanding the payment of pension of 97 private aided school teachers as per the High Court order.

Association general secretary S Prabhakaran said that as per the court order dated 13.3.2015, special pension payable to private aided school teachers has been disbursed to Theni, Madurai and Tirunelveli districts.

However, 97 teachers who retired in 2005 have not been given pension for the past seven years in Sivakasi educational district of Virudhunagar district

The protest was led by association district president, N.A. Sundaram.

Their charter of demands included the State to pay 3% hike in dearness allowance and withdrawal of he New Pension Scheme.

Mr Prabhakaran pointed out that the DMK government’s poll promise of providing 10% additional pension to pensioners above the age of 70 years has not been fulfilled yet.

They demanded disbursing the insurance money to more than 20,000 pensioners across the State who have applied under the health insurance scheme.

The members condemned the non-payment of insurance under the Pensioners’ Family Security Fund Scheme, to the family of a pensioner after his/her death.

Association district secretary S. Amalraj, treasurer T, Ponraj and other office bearers and members were present.