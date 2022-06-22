SFI, DYFI stage demonstrations against Agnipath scheme

Members of Student Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) jointly staged a demonstration against the Agnipath scheme of recruiting candidates into the defence forces in front of Dindigul Railway Station on Wednesday.

DYFI district secretary K. R. Balaji said that the scheme disheartens a large sector of youth who solely dream of getting a job. “Serving for four years will leave him very little to explore while the future of his career and his family becomes uncertain,” he added.

“The makers of the scheme justify that the scheme has been rolled out to combat the financial crunch the government is facing due to paying salaries and other benefits like pension to military personnel. But implementing the scheme of hiring youths for a meagre period of four years will only put national security at stake,” said Mr Balaji.

The features of the scheme are reducing the recruitment of military cadets equivalent to that of a daily-wage or temporary worker, he added.

SFI district president P. Selvakumar, secretary A.K. Mukesh and others were present.