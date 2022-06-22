546 kg of tobacco product seized, 4 arrested

The Chinnalapatti police seized around 546 kg of tobacco product and arrested four persons at N. Panjampatti near Dindigul in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Upon instructions from Superintendent of Police V Baskaran, a team, led by Chinnalapatti SI Gomathi, conducted a vehicle check, intercepted a minivan and seized 30 bags containing the banned products.

According to police, A. Manikandan, 30, of Suramangalam and M. Rakesh, 24, of Mysore were involved in smuggling the banned goods to the grocery store run by D. Rose Pandi, 48, and Jegan Dinakaran, 45, at N. Panjampatti.

The four accused were booked under the provisions of Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) of 2003 by the Chinnalapatti police.