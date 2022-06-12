Man kills son in fit of rage

A mentally challenged son was beaten to death by his father at Ambathurai near Dindigul on Saturday.

According to the police, V. Mohanraj, 57, and his son M. Guna,33, who is said to be mentally challenged, are residents of Melakottai in Ambathurai panchayat near Chinnalapatti in Dindigul district.

There was an argument between them and it escalated. In a fit of rage, Mohanraj assaulted his son resulting in his death. Mohanraj surrendered at Chinnalapatti police station.

The police recovered the body and sent it to Dindigul Government Hospital for post-mortem.

The police said investigations are on.