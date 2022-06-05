Ganja seller dies while trying to escape from police

A ganja seller who was arrested and who tried to escape from a moving police vehicle died on the spot between Kadambankurichi and Yellapatti in the Manjuvelli panchayat of Aravakurichi on Saturday night.

Police have identified the offender as Ponnusamy, a native of Theni district, who was arrested on charges of selling ganja to labourers working in spinning mills in Vedasandur in Dindigul after receiving a tip-off.

The police found out that he was living with his family in a rented house in Viruthalaipatti village near Vedasandur whose wife is working in a private spinning mill.

The police seized more than 15 ganja packs from Ponnusamy.

When he was being taken on a two-wheeler, the offender tried to flee from the police custody and in the melee, he hit a vehicle carrying workers from a private yarn factory and died on the spot. The body was sent to Karur Government Hospital.

Tahsildars of Gujiliamparai and Aravakurichi and over 10 revenue department officials held an interrogation with the police personnel.

Vijayakumar, a native of R. Kombai, who was riding the vehicle, was arrested by Karur police.

Human rights activists in Dindigul demanded a probe into the incident.