15-year-old girl and her uncle drown in dam

In a tragic incident, a 15-year-old girl and her uncle drowned in Athoor Kamarajar dam in Dindigul district on Saturday afternoon.

According to the police, the deceased were identified V. Dharshini Sri (15) and P. Selvakumar (34), natives of Pooncholai in Athoor.

The incident occurred when Dharshini who ventured into the deep area drowned followed by Selvakumar who went to save her.

The people present in the area who witnessed the mishap alerted the Fire and Rescue Services Department.

A team led by Athoor fire station officer Mohan retrieved the bodies from the waters after a tough fight for over an hour.

Following post-mortem at the Dindigul Government Hospital, the bodies were received by their families.

Sempatti Police are investigating.