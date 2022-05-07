30 air horns seized from private buses

RTO officials checks private busses for air horns at Kamarajar Bus Stand in Dindigul on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Action was taken against 30 buses found to be fitted with 30 excessively noisy air horns during a vehicle inspection undertaken by the Motor Vehicles Department at the Kamaraj bus stand here on Saturday.

Private buses making stopovers at the bus stand were checked for the presence of banned air horns, which were seized citing that they create noise beyond the permitted range between 70 and 80 decibels.

Later, traffic police sensitised the bus drivers to the consequences of noise pollution caused from such high-decibel air horns. They were also warned that a fine of ₹10,000 would be slapped if they continued to use air horns.

The drive was led by Regional Transport Officer (RTO) C. Suresh. Break Inspectors Ilango and Shanmuganathan were involved in the checking of vehicles.

The inspection was done following the instructions from Joint Transport Commissioner, Madurai, Pon Senthilnathan.