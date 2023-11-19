HamberMenu
Dindigul Reader’s Mail

November 19, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Indicate departure time on a board

In bus stands in big cities such as Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchi, Salem, etc., there are many buses waiting in the various bays going to the same destination or taking the same route. Passengers do not know which bus will start first and scurry to board the one which is seen departing all of a sudden. If it is made mandatory to indicate the departure time on a board in front of every bus, both State and private, mofussil and town, people need not run here and there needlessly to board the bus.

K. Muhamed Yaseen,

Batlagundu

Abysmal UGD system

The underground drainage system of Ramanathapuram Municipality, introduced many years back, has become a permanent headache to the residents. Many of the road-level manholes have become defunct and the overflowing sewage stagnates on roads posing a health hazard. On the other hand, property tax gets hiked manifold with least regard to public health and convenience. Tax collections should be reasonable and should not be made like a penalty for no fault of tax-payers.

Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Ramanathapuram

No lights in GH

After the Paramakudi GH was upgraded as District Headquarters Hospital, old buildings are being demolished to make way for new buildings. After the demolition of old buildings, the area is shrouded in darkness. I request the authorities to ensure safety at the hospital after dusk by providing lights.

V. Rajendran.

Paramakudi

Fix price for fish

Fishermen who sail into the sea and toiling hard sell fish to traders at a low rate. The rate is so low that it could cover only their expenses like diesel and other overheads. Hence, I request the government department that looks after fishermen’s welfare to fix a minimum support price so that they can lead a decent livelihood.

M. Sundararaj,

Rameswaram

