Madurai

Dindigul-Palani electrified line to be inspected today

Principal Chief Electrical Engineer A.K. Siddhartha would inspect the newly-electrified Dindigul-Palani broad gauge section on Tuesday.

Along with Additional Divisional Railway Manager T. Ramesh Babu, Mr. Siddhartha would conduct the inspection with an inspection special train from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., a railway statement said.

After the inspection, the section would be energised with 25,000 volt electricity. Subsequently, a trial run would be conducted between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. between Palani and Dindigul.

People were asked not to get closer to the electrified track. After the inspection, AC locomotives would be used for hauling trains in this section, the statement added.


