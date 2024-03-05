GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dindigul GH performs cochlear implant surgeries, gives back speech and hearing ability to 10 children

March 05, 2024 10:27 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital has successfully performed Cochlear implant surgeries on 10 children born with hearing defects.

The complex surgeries were being performed only in government hospitals in big cities such as Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore. Among the 11 newly-created Government Medical College Hospitals, Dindigul is the first to carry out these surgeries successfully. “We started it in 2022 with a three-and-a-half-year-old girl child. After one year of speech therapy, the girl who was deaf and dumb, has now started to speak fluently,” said M. Yoganandh the doctor in charge of Department of ENT.

The surgeries would cost around ₹6.40 lakh as the implant itself costs ₹4.33 lakh. However, these surgeries were possible under Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme.

Dean Suganthi Rajakumari had been encouraging the department to perform this surgery as it would give life back to such children. The surgery could be performed for children aged between two-and-a-half years and six years. “After the surgery, they will be given speech therapy for one year at the hospital. They have to attend two sessions, each session lasting up to one hour, Dr. Yoganandh said.

So far, 10 surgeries have been performed by the hospital. Children with hearing and speech problem could be tested through Otoacoustic emission test and bera tests at the hospital.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.