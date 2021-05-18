Madurai

Dindigul DLSA to offer free legal counselling

Dindigul District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) has launched a helpline facility that will offer free legal aid to petitioners during lockdown.

The helpline was launched on instructions from Principal District Judge M.K. Jamuna.

Legal experts will offer assistance on domestic problems, cases of sexual harassment faced by women and children and cases of harassment faced by elderly people.

The complaints can be sent through WhatsApp or email to DLSA with the name, age, address, contact number and email address to dlsadindigul@gmail.com or 94866-27592 between 9 a.m and 6 p.m.

