Dindigul Campus Connect

January 01, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Alumni meet in progress at P.S.R. Engineering College, Sivakasi

Alumni meet in progress at P.S.R. Engineering College, Sivakasi | Photo Credit: THILEEP

Workshop on Cyber Forensics and Voice Processing under way at Kalasalingam University, Krishnankoil

Workshop on Cyber Forensics and Voice Processing under way at Kalasalingam University, Krishnankoil | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Workshop on Cyber Forensics

The Department of Forensic Science, Kalasalingam University, Krishnankoil, organised a two-day workshop on Cyber Forensics and Voice Processing in association with DIKE Intelligence Agency, New Delhi, recently. 

Syed Umarhathab of the Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice,  Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Adithya Saini, CEO of DIKE Intelligence Agency, and Anurag Nain, Junior Scientist, DIKE, were the resource persons.  

Alumni meet

The alumni association of P.S.R. Engineering College, Sivakasi, conducted an alumni meet as part of its silver jubilee celebrations recently. More than 1,000 alumni turned up for the meet with their families. The chief guest was Jey Veerasamy, Director, Centre for Computer Science Education Outreach, University of Texas, Dallas, US. The guest of honour was  Richard K Min, CSE professor of the same university.  In his address, he said engineering education in India was on a par with that of U.S.A. The chief guest said the alumni could support students not only monetarily but also by sharing their expertise by way of conducting regular meets every year. 

