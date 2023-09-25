Dindigul Campus Connect

September 25, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST

Drone technology

Internal Quality of Assurance cell of Arumugam Pillai Seethai Ammal College, Tirupattur, organised a student enrichment programme on ‘Drone technology and robotics manipulation’ recently. Capt. KR. Jeyakumar, Principal, presided over the function. D. Muneeswaran, Regional Co-ordinator, BECIL, was the resource person. A Vinoth, CMO, DRobospaceX, gave a demo on assembling the drone. B. Abirami, Tech Leader, described various technologies involved in robotics such as Artificial Intelligence and Big Data.

On the occasion of Library Day, a special lecture was held. J. Santhi, librarian, welcomed the gathering. The resource person was Y.Samraj, assistant professor, Department of Tamil.

The college organised an awareness programme on social welfare. S. Selvaraj, Superintendent of Police, Sivaganga district, R. Athamanathan, DSP, V. Kannadasan, Statistical Inspector, Social Justice and Human Rights, and D. Venkadesh, Tahsildar, were the chief guests.

Graduation Day

Thassim Beevi Abdul Kader College for Women, Kilakarai, conducted its 31st Graduation Day for 2018–2021 batch graduands. Rahmathunisa Abdur Rahman, Correspondent, offered felicitations. Alhaj Khalid A.K. Buhari, secretary, Seethakathi Trust, Chennai, declared the ceremony open. S. Sumaya, Principal, welcomed the gathering and presented the annual report. S. Peter Alphonse, former MP and Chairman, State Minorities Commission, was the chief guest. Degree certificates were awarded to 585 undergraduates, 82 postgraduates, and 7 M.Phil. Scholars. A silver medal for proficiency was given to 63 of the graduands.

Induction programme

P.S.R. Engineering College, Sivakasi, conducted ‘Student Induction Programme’ for the academic year 2023-24. J.S. Senthil Kumaar, Principal, welcomed the gathering. T. Raghunath, a leading psychologist was the chief guest. In his address, he entreated the students to bear in mind the sacrifices made by their parents to give them education and make sure that they reward them by shaping up a career for themselves by facing challenges with self-belief in the next four years of studies.

Two-week programme

PSNA College of Engineering and Technology, Dindigul, commenced its two-week Student Induction Programme for first-year students, starting September 11. Ramadoss Arumugam Sakundalai, Director of Global Automotive Research Centre, Chennai, was the special guest. His insights into the automotive industry provided valuable perspectives to the budding engineers. S. Raja, a ‘pattimanram’ speaker, delivered the keynote address. The two-week programme is expected to equip the new students with essential skills, knowledge, and a sense of purpose.

Metagenomics talk

The Departments of Microbiology, Biotechnology Botany and Zoology of Vidhyaa Giri College of Arts and Science, Puduvayal, Karaikudi, in collaboration with KCMH Research Foundation, Coimbatore, organised a workshop on metagenomics on August 29 and 30. R.Swaminathan, Member of Syndicate, Alagappa University, presided over the function. G. Buvaneshari of KMCH Research Foundationprovided hands-on training to the students. G.Velmurugan and Gowtham spoke online on DNA isolation and Bioinformatics tools.

(19Sep_Campus_Vidyagiri: Metagenomics workshop in progress at Vidhyaa Giri College of Arts and Science, Puduvayal)

Fresh batches start

RVS Group of institutions, Dindigul, inaugurated the 2023-24 batch classes on September 14. B.K.Badri advisor of RVS Group, presided over the function. Transformational orator R.Vasu delivered the inaugural address and emphasized the need for good communication skills to become successful professionals. V.Krishnakumar, Director, welcomed the gathering. CEO N. Venugopal Murugadoss, college principals and management member G.Uma Priyan offered felicitations. First year classes of engineering, management science, architecture and pharmacy colleges were inaugurated after the function.