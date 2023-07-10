Dindigul Campus Connect

July 10, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST

Awareness camp

P.S.R. Engineering College, Sivakasi hosted an awareness camp on ‘Drug abuse and illicit trafficking’ on June 26. Chief guest Nampirajan, Inspector of Police, Vembakottai range, addressed the students on the ills of drug abuse and asked them to alert the police if they come across illicit drug sale or usage of drugs by any of their friends. Thye must at least inform this to their parents, he said. R. Solaisamy, Correspondent, P. Marichamy, Dean, J.S. Senthil Kumaar, Principal, and P. Durkaieswaran, NSS Coordinator, were present.

Students take pledge against ragging

The Anti-Ragging Cell of Virudhunagar Hindu Nadars’ Senthikumara Nadar College organised a programme for students recently. N.Nirmal Kumar, Dean-Student Services, welcomed the gathering. College vice-president V.P.P.K.V.N.Rajamohan, secretary M.D.Sarpparajan, Principal A.Sarathi and SF Coordinator A. Kalidass were present. More than 100 NSS volunteers and NCC cadets took a pledge against ragging. The students also enacted a drama to create awareness of the eveil of anti-ragging and laws against it. J. Pandiarajan, Additional Dean-Student Services, proposed the vote of thanks.

Nobis remembered

The Department of Economics of GTN Arts College, Dindigul celebrated National Statistics Day to recognise the contributions of Prof. Prasanta Chandra Mahala Nobis in the fields of statistics and economic planning. P.Balagurusamy, Principal, presided over the function. P.Ravichandran, HoD, in his address, said Nobis was the architect of the Second Five-Year-Plan and builder of Indian Statistical Institute. S.Arun, Assistant Professor, chaired paper presentation session.

Legal awareness programme

Sri Krishnasamy Arts and Science College, P.S.N.L Educational College and Government Arts and Science College, Sattur, jointly organised centenary celebration of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi on July 6. District Social Welfare Officer K.Thangalakshmi delivered the welcome address. Virudhunagar Collector V.P.Jeyaseelan, in his presidential address, said students in general and women in particular must come out of the comfort zone and must stand on their own feet. Chikkandhar Beevi, Assistant Collector, Priyadharshini, Junior Placement Officer, Sheila Daniel, Principal of Government College, and Indra Jeyaseeli, Security Officer, spoke.

Nearly 300 NSS volunteers took out a rally from bus stand to police station to mark International Day Against Drug Abuse.

Students’ council

Students Welfare Committee of Thassim Beevi Abdul Kader College for Women, Kilakarai, inaugurated students’ council recently. S. Sumaya, Principal, welcomed the gathering. . M. S. Irfan Ahmed, Director, Research and Industry-Institute Relations, offered felicitations. Shihan Hussaini, the chief guest, emphasised the value of archery and karate.

Panel discussion

Young Indians Dindigul of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) hosted a panel discussion on ‘A dialogue between Young Indian Achievers of Reimaging Business for Future’ on July 7 Sounder Kannan, Vice Chairman, CII Madurai-zone and Director of Naga Ltd, spoke at the inaugural session. The keynote speakers were Nitin Mishra of Nichebrains, Hyderabad; Kirthika Shivkumar of The Indian Public School; Prasanna Rahini of Pavai Infra Geotech; Vinod Rajendran of Project Lead StartupTN-Madurai; and, Vetrivel Palani of Uzhavarbumi Agro products.