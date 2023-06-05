Dindigul Campus Connect

June 05, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST

MoU signed

A Memorandum of Understanding between Alagappa University, Karaikudi and SRM Institute of Science and Technology near Chennai was signed on June 1. It will facilitate collaborative research activities and student exchange programmes. G.Ravi, Vice-Chancellor, Alagappa University and C.Muthamizhchelvan, VC, SRM Institute, inked the MoU. Mr. Ravi said the MoU would help in enhancing professional expertise and competence of the faculty and researchers in the fields of Life Sciences, Material and Chemical Sciences.”He appreciated the efforts of J.Jeyakanthan, Head, Department of Bioinformatics, for initiating the joint venture. S.Rajamohan, Registrar i/c; C.Vethirajan, Dean, Student Affairs; and K.Alamelu, Director, IQAC, were present.

Awardees felicitated

RVS College of Education, Dindigul, is celebrating the 75th Independence Year through many events. As part of this, the college organised ‘Valarum Indhiya, Malarum Thiramai’ on June 5.To appreciate the young talents, who achieved in various fields such as yoga, science, technology, and literature, Young Talent Award was given to Iraimalar, Prithviraj Sathiyanarayana and Saranga Selvan. The programme was presided over by retired IAS officer Karpoora Sundara Pandian. V. Krishnakumar, Director, RVS Educational Institutions; Kathirvel. Principal, RVS Polytechnic College; and Selvin, Principal, RVS College of Education, congratulated the awardees.

World Environment Day celebrated

Environment Club of GTN Arts College, Dindigul celebrated World Environment Day on June 5. Environment Club Coordinator P. Ravichandran welcomed the gathering and explained the club’s annual plan activities. P. Balagurusamy, Principal, presided over the function. College secretary K.Rethinam distributed saplings to students and offered felicitations. Club volunteers planted more than 125 saplings on the campus. Director Durai Rathinam distributed certificates to prize winners. Nearly 175 students participated in environment day competitions such as debates,quiz, drawing and skit. Arun, Assistant Professor of Economics, proposed the vote of thanks.