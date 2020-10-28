‘Digital form of business helps bring down corruption’

Insurance sector urged to encourage more people to use it

MADURAI

With the advent of more and more public institutions offering digital form of transactions, allegations such as corruption were declining, said Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry president N. Jagatheesan here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Vigilance Awareness Week programme organised by the United India Insurance Company Limited at its divisional office, he stressed the need for creating awareness of digital form of transactions. For reservation of tickets in train, bus and air, hotel accommodation, payment of taxes and remittance of premiums to insurance companies the digital form was swift, and it also played a pivotal role in minimising corruption.

He urged the insurance industry to encourage more people to use the digital form as it saved time and facilitated in saving documents for future claims, Mr. Jagatheesan said. The COVID-19 pandemic had, in a way, encouraged more people to adapt to the online mode through their work from home (WFH) culture.

J. Selvam, secretary of the Chamber, said the digital form of doing business helped various stakeholders in the transport industry to a phenomenal extent. The usefulness of VAHAN used in road transport sector had, in fact, given a new meaning to the digital form as the users could check the details through the App and avoid visiting the RTO.

Earlier, United India Insurance senior divisional manager P. Rajendran, in his welcome address, said regular campaigns about evils of corruption and the role of vigilance officers had benefited the consumers.