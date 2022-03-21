Differently abled people protest denial of bank loans

Over 50 members of Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) on Monday protested against denial of bank loans despite the Collector's order.

“The Collector had made arrangements a few months ago for provision of business loan assistance from banks to the differently abled. Banks were then told not to ask for guarantor and collateral security. But some banks have denied loan assistance,” said Bhagat Singh, district secretary of TARATDAC.

Police prevented the agitators from getting into the Collectorate. Later, District Superintendent of Police V. R. Srinivasan, who arrived there, held talks with them and allowed four of their representatives to meet the Collector to air their grievance and to file their petition.

A differently abled youth attempted to immolate himself during the siege.

