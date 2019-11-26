Differently abled-friendly bus shelter inaugurated

MADURAI

A differently abled-friendly bus shelter with mobile charging ports powered by solar energy was inaugurated by MLA (Madurai Central) P.T.R. Palanivel Thiagarajan in Vakkil New Street on Tuesday.

Mr. Thiagarajan refurbished the shelter at a cost of ₹5.60 lakh from the MLA Local Area Development Fund. Six other spots have been identified for similar bus shelters. The bus shelter, which is equipped with steel benches for six persons, has two fans and LED lights.

Two CCTV cameras, fitted at the shelter, have been connected to Thilagar Thidal police station. The MLA said the shelter would be one step towards providing useful amenities for the public.