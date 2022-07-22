Dharna for revival of old pension scheme

TIRUNELVELI

Demanding the scrapping of the new contributory pension scheme and the revival of old pension scheme, government employees, teachers and postal department employees staged protests in various parts of the district on Friday.

In the dharna organised near Palayamkottai bus stand, government employees raised slogans against the delay in reviving the old pension scheme as promised by the DMK in its poll manifesto for the last Assembly elections.

“The government employees and the teachers, who believed in the DMK’s poll promise of reviving the old pension scheme and backed the party to come to power again, are frustrated over the eerie silence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on the issue. While the Finance Minister’s recent observations in connection with revival of old pension scheme have dented their hopes, the Chief Minister did not say anything to keep our hopes alive. So, the government employees and the teachers across the State have started agitating against the Tamil Nadu government which is not good for the administration,” said speakers.

They exuded confidence that their protest would result in revival of the old pension scheme or teach the “traitors” a fitting lesson through the ballots in the days to come.

A protest by the postal department employees was staged in front of Palayamkottai Head Post Office for similar demand on Friday evening.

Pressing the revival of old pension scheme, members of Primary School Teachers’ Association staged demonstrations at Kalakkad, Radhapuram, Ambasamudram, Nanguneri, Paavoorchathram and Kovilpatti, who also opposed the Centre’s move to “forcefully impose” new education policy.