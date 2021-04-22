Madurai

Devotees barred from climbing Sathuragiri hills

Following the weather forecast of heavy rain along Western Ghats in Virudhunagar district and as a COVID-19 precautionary measure, the district administration has barred devotees from climbing the Sathuragiri hills from Friday till Wednesday.

In a statement, Collector R Kannan said regular and special pujas at Sri Sundaramahalingam Temple on the hilltop, in connection with Chithra Poornami festival, would be performed as usual. However, devotees would not be allowed into the temple.

The temple authorities had initially allowed devotees to climb up the hill from Saturday.

