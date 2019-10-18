Dengue awareness programme held

An awareness programme on dengue fever was held for police personnel living in Police Armed Reserve quarters here on Friday. The Theni district police organised the event along with Suji Healthcare Voice Trust, Madurai, and Apollo Hospitals, Madurai.
Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran, addressed the gathering of police personnel and their family members living in the quarters during the programme.
The Superintendent of Police advised them on the precautions to be taken to prevent breeding of mosquitoes.
T. Murugesan, director of the trust and Doctors G. Venugopalan and mariappan from the hospital, spoke on the prevention, symptoms, treatment and cure of the fever. DSP Armed Reserve, Elamaran, delivered the vote of thanks.
