HC sets aside death sentence

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has set aside the death sentence imposed by a trial court on two men from Tirunelveli district. They were acquitted of all charges. The Mahila Court in Tirunelveli had imposed the death sentence for the rape and murder of a nurse in 2008.

A Division Bench of Justices V. Bharathidasan and J. Nisha Banu acquitted the convicts, Vasanthakumar alias Ganesan and Rajesh alias Rajesh Kanna, of all charges levelled against them and directed that they be released forthwith.

The court held that the circumstances relied upon by the prosecution do not have definite tendency unerringly pointing out the guilt of the two men. In these circumstances the men are entitled for acquittal, the court said.

In 2020, the Mahila Court imposed the death sentence for robbing, sexually assaulting and murdering primary health centre nurse, a widow, in 2008 in Kallidaikurichi. The trial court had acquitted four others accused in the case and had imposed the death sentence on the two men.