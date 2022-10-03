Death toll goes up to two in Sunday's fire accident near Sivakasi

The death toll in Sunday's fire accident at a shed under M. Pudupatti police station limits near here rose to two after a 17-year-old boy, Nagaraj, died on late Sunday night.

Police said the owner of the shed, I. Tirupathi, 29, who sustained serious burn injuries, died in the evening at Government Rajaji Hospital. Tirupathi of M. Pudupatti had rented a piece of land at Poosarithevanpatti to make paper tubes for crackers. However, he illegally manufactured crackers, and friction while handling chemicals led to a blast in which both victims were critically injured.