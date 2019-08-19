Madurai

DCCB Chairman takes charge

more-in

Thoothukudi

Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the District Central Cooperative Bank assumed office on Monday.

A total of 21 office-bearers, including Chairman Sudhakar and Vice-Chairman Ganeshpandian and 19 managing committee members took charge in the presence of Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur C. Raju.

Mr. Raju said the Amma vegetable outlets in Thoothukudi district had bagged the prize for the highest sales in the State, and expressed hope that the cooperative societies would bag many more prizes in the future.

Collector Sandeep Nanduri, MLAs S.P. Shanmuganathan and P. Chinnappan, and Joint Registrar of Cooperatives (in-charge) Indumathi were present.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Madurai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 19, 2019 8:38:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/dccb-chairman-takes-charge/article29157164.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY