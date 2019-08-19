DCCB Chairman takes charge

Thoothukudi

Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the District Central Cooperative Bank assumed office on Monday.

A total of 21 office-bearers, including Chairman Sudhakar and Vice-Chairman Ganeshpandian and 19 managing committee members took charge in the presence of Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur C. Raju.

Mr. Raju said the Amma vegetable outlets in Thoothukudi district had bagged the prize for the highest sales in the State, and expressed hope that the cooperative societies would bag many more prizes in the future.

Collector Sandeep Nanduri, MLAs S.P. Shanmuganathan and P. Chinnappan, and Joint Registrar of Cooperatives (in-charge) Indumathi were present.