Madurai

Dalit family alleges assault by panchayat ex-president

A dalit family from I. Vadipatti near Oddanchatram petitioned Dindigul Collector on Monday.

A dalit family from I. Vadipatti near Oddanchatram petitioned Dindigul Collector on Monday.  

more-in

DINDIGUL

A dalit family from I. Vadipatti village near Oddanchatram petitioned the Collector here on Monday, seeking action against the ex-president of the village panchayat for allegedly abusing them using caste name and assaulting them.

R. Shamugavalli, wife of Ramesh, a resident of MGR Nagar in the village, alleged that R. Jothiswaran, the former president of the village panchayat, along with a few men, barged into their house at night, abused and assaulted them.

She complained that the men belonging to an intermediate caste had objected to her children participating in a sports event held in the village as part of Pongal celebrations. She requested the Collector to intervene and deliver justice to her family.

Sources said that the former president is a close aide of the Oddanchatram MLA Sakkarapani and a functionary of the DMK.

In another petition, A. Srividya of Paraikulam village near Dindigul sought house patta, citing that her neighbours in the village have been granted patta, except her. She complained that despite repeated petitions, officials have not taken any action to provide patta for the land she has been living on for nearly three decades.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Madurai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 20, 2020 8:47:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/dalit-family-alleges-assault-by-panchayat-ex-president/article30608593.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY