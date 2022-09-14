Madurai

Dak Adalat to be held in Madurai

The Department of Posts will conduct a regional-level Dak Adalat at the office of the Postmaster General, Southern Region, Madurai, at 11 a.m. on September 27, according to a press release.

Postal customers can send their complaints to the office in covers which should be superscribed ‘Dak Adalat - September 2022’.

They can also email their grievances to pg.madurai@indiapost.gov.in with the caption ‘Dak Adalat’ on September 14.

The Department of Posts will conduct a divisional-level Dak Adalat at the office of the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Madurai Division, Madurai, at 11 a.m. on September 19.

Postal customers can send their complaints to the aforesaid office by September 16. They should send their complaints through ordinary post or registered post superscribing ‘Dak Adalat’ on the covers.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 14, 2022 6:29:27 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/dak-adalat-to-be-held/article65887763.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY