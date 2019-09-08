Dak Adalat to be held on Sept. 23

MADURAI

The Department of Posts will conduct a divisional-level Dak Adalat at the office of the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Madurai Division, at 3 p.m. on September 23.

Postal customers could send their complaints to J.S. Jawahar Raj, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Madurai Division, by 6 p.m. on September 20.

The complaint should contain full details of date and time of posting, addresses of the sender and addressee with phone number, registration receipt number with date and office of booking for money order, value of payable post, registered, insured and speed post articles.

Complaint about savings schemes and postal life insurance should have the account number, postal life insurance policy number and full address of the depositor/insurant, name of the post office, details of recovery and reference from the department, if any.

The complaints should be sent through ordinary/registered post, with ‘DAK ADALAT’ superscribed on the cover, said a press release.