Cyber crime sleuths retrieve money lost in online fraud

M. Riyas Salim, 48, of Batlagundu near Dindigul fell prey to a cyber fraud and lost ₹59,033 from his bank account.

The victim lost his money to a trickster who posed as a SBI bank employee and sought the one-time password under the pretext of credit card activation.

In a separate incident, P. Pandiyarajan, 33, of Pooncholai in Chinnalapatti near Dindigul lost ₹7,162 to a cyber fraudster by clicking on a link to update their Know Your Customer/Client (KYC) details for a bank app.

Upon the victims lodging a complaint on September 28 and September 9 respectively, Cyber Crime Police acted swiftly and retrieved the money by deactivating the bank accounts of the tricksters.

Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran handed over ₹ 59,033 to Mr Salim and ₹7,162 to Mr Pandiyarajan on Saturday.

The public can alert the police on the Cyber Crime Helpline - 1930 within 24 hours of losing money through financial fraud. Complainants can also register their complaints on www.cybercrime.gov.in