Madurai

Cyber crime sleuths retrieve money lost in online fraud

M. Riyas Salim, 48, of Batlagundu near Dindigul fell prey to a cyber fraud and lost ₹59,033 from his bank account.

The victim lost his money to a trickster who posed as a SBI bank employee and sought the one-time password under the pretext of credit card activation.

In a separate incident, P. Pandiyarajan, 33, of Pooncholai in Chinnalapatti near Dindigul lost ₹7,162 to a cyber fraudster by clicking on a link to update their Know Your Customer/Client (KYC) details for a bank app.

Upon the victims lodging a complaint on September 28 and September 9 respectively, Cyber Crime Police acted swiftly and retrieved the money by deactivating the bank accounts of the tricksters.

Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran handed over ₹ 59,033 to Mr Salim and ₹7,162 to Mr Pandiyarajan on Saturday.

The public can alert the police on the Cyber Crime Helpline - 1930 within 24 hours of losing money through financial fraud. Complainants can also register their complaints on www.cybercrime.gov.in


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 16, 2022 4:43:48 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/cyber-crime-sleuths-retrieve-money-lost-in-online-fraud/article66017236.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY