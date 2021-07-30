Madurai

Customs official’s house burgled

Gold ornaments weighing 80 sovereigns were burgled from the house of a customs official on Thursday night.

Police said the burglars had entered the house of Kalyanasundaram on the 5th street of Bryant Nagar. He was working as superintendent in the customs department and had gone to Chennai with his family. When he returned home on Friday, he found a chest broken open and the ornaments stolen. The burglars had also taken away the computer connected to the CCTV cameras.

The Thoothukudi South Police have registered a case.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 30, 2021 9:28:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/customs-officials-house-burgled/article35637834.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY