Custodial torture: Sub-Collector visits police stations

April 04, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Cheranmahadevi Sub-Collector Mohammed Shabbir Alam, who is probing the Ambasamudram custodial torture allegations, on Tuesday visited three police stations in Ambasamudram Sub-Division, where torture of the suspects was reportedly orchestrated by suspended Assistant Superintendent of Police Balveer Singh.

While visiting the police stations at Kallidaikurichi, Ambasmudram and Vickramasingapuram, Mr. Alam asked the Station House Officers to submit the footage captured by CCTV cameras fitted in the police stations.

Since many suspects alleged that Mr. Balveer Singh had damaged and pulled out their teeth with cutting pliers after they were picked up by the police in connection with “trivial cases”, the inquiry by Mr. Alam was ordered by District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan.

While a few contradicted the charges they had made against the young police officer, many victims, while recording their statements before the Sub-Collector, reasserted that they underwent “barbaric torture”.